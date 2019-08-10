RSPB calls for 'bird of prey defenders' to stand up against illegal wildlife killings in Northumberland
An animal welfare charity is looking for help to protect birds of prey
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has launched an appeal for people concerned about the illegal killing of birds of prey to become a ‘bird of prey defender’.
The charity says that, for £3 per month, supporters can fund work being done to protect birds like hen harriers, red kites and golden eagles.
Despite legal protection, birds of prey, owls and ravens are being routinely killed – by trapping, poisoning and shooting.
Mark Thomas, head of investigations at the RSPB, said: “This is systematic killing. It is illegal, immoral and indefensible.
“We hope that this appeal will give people a tangible means of taking action. Donations will go directly to the RSPB Investigations team so we can get boots on the ground and ultimately catch the people killing these incredible birds.”
To find out more about how to help, go to www.rspb.org.uk/defend.