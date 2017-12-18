Royal seal of approval for well-wishes

An Alnwick school has been thanked by the Queen for sending her anniversary well-wishes.

Pupils at Swansfield Park Primary School wrote to the long-reigning monarch and Prince Philip, congratulating them on their 70th wedding anniversary last month.

Their kind words have now received the Royal seal of approval, after receiving a letter from Buckingham Palace thanking them for their messages.

It is addressed to the staff and children of Swansfield School and signed by Lady-in-Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.

It states: ‘The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the card you have sent on the occasion of the 70th wedding anniversary of Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh. It was so kind of you to write as you did and The Queen and Prince Philip are most grateful for your thoughtfulness’.

The school also received then and now pictures of the couple, with the message: ‘Prince Philip and I thank you for your kind words on the occasion of our 70th weeding anniversary. Elizabeth R’.

The pupils were inspired to send the anniversary messages after a celebration-themed assembly, led by Rev Joan Grindrod-Helmn, of Alnwick’s St James’ URC.