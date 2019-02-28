Royal honour for rock art expert

Former Rothbury headteacher Stan Beckensall was presented with his MBE by the Prince of Wales in an investiture at Buckingham Palace last Thursday.

Dr Beckensall received the award in the New Year Honours for services to prehistoric rock art and history in Britain.

He has a long-standing passion for archaeology and, in particular, Northumberland’s prehistoric sites.

During his working life, he spent 11 years training teachers in Alnwick and was the headteacher at Rothbury Middle School.

He is giving a talk at Wooler Youth Hostel tomorrow at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://prehistoricnorthumberlandtalk.eventbrite.co.uk

