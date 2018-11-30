Royal date for boat club founder

George Ternent, from Alnmouth, was among 57 people presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association’s most prestigious awards by its president,the Princess Royal, at a special ceremony in London.

At an official dinner and presentation, held in London, he received an RYA Award for Lifetime Commitment in recognition of his dedication to the River Aln Boat Club.

He was a founder member of the club in 1977 and has been involved ever since, both on shore and on the water.

He organises the club’s dinghy racing and RNLI fund-raising events, and has introduced many people to sailing.

George said: “The ceremony went really well and HRH The Princess Royal is quite remarkable. She was so friendly and she asked me about the club, she spoke to everyone.”