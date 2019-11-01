Royal British Legion aims to launch Alnwick branch to help support and honour heroes in Northumberland

Alnwick Market Place. Picture by Jane Coltman

The Northumbria County Royal British Legion is holding an awareness raising and recruitment event on Saturday, November 15, from 9am to 4pm in Alnwick Market Place.

It is hoped to gain sufficient interest from the general public to be able to conduct a formation meeting, in order to then form a branch with a committee, to become The Royal British Legion Alnwick Branch.

The intention is to hold a formation meeting in Alnwick, on Friday, November 29, at a location to be confirmed at 6.30pm.

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921 to support ex-service personnel from the First World War. Today it continues to support serving and ex-serving personnel from Her Majesties Armed Forces. It is not necessary to have served to get involved.

