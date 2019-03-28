Round-up of results from the courts in Northumberland

An Alnwick man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months after admitting a drink-driving offence.

Russell Mallaburn, 24, of Cawledge View, pleaded guilty to being over the limit – 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – when driving a Volkswagen Polo on the A1 at Earsdon on February 15 this year.

The disqualification period will be reduced by 21 weeks if, by May 19, 2020, he satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

He was also fined £225 and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Cory Robertson, of The Wynd, Amble, was given a six-month conditional discharge after admitting damaging a window belonging to another with an estimated value of £120 at an address in Amble without lawful excuse – intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged – on November 4, 2018.

The 27-year-old was ordered to pay compensation of £80 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Daniel Lewandowski, 26, of Links Avenue, Amble, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat at Hope House Farm, Amble, without due care and attention on June 12, 2018.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Callum Atkinson, of Bolam Avenue, Blyth, pleaded guilty to assaulting another by beating him on August 24, 2018.

The 19-year-old was given a 12-month community order, which involves carrying out unpaid work for a total of 100 hours during the period of the order.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £150.

Debra Heathcott, 35, of Rosalind Street, Ashington, admitted assaulting another by beating in Ashington on December 13, 2018.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.