Round-up of results from the courts

A round-up of some of the latest results from Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court in Bedlington.

A quantity of heroin was destroyed after a man was arrested with a small wrap of the drug at a hotel.

Gary Dean Thomas McCloud, 22, of Benridge Park, Newsham, had the drug at the Metro Inn, Ponteland Road, Newcastle, on December 6.

He pleaded guilty to the possession of a controlled drug and was fined £100 with a total of £70 costs.

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.

Nigel Barry Slater, of Dartford Close, Seaton Delaval, assaulted Gemma Fowle at Seaton Delaval on July 18 last year.

He was fined £54 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

A Cramlington man was made the subject of a community order after admitting stealing an iPhone.

Daryl David Leighton, 30, of Village Road, was fined £20 with total costs of £135.

An Ashington woman has been banned for three years after admitting driving at almost three times the limit.

Hayley Neal, 31, of Hindmarsh Drive, drove a Ford Focus on the A189 at Bebside, on August 14, after she had been drinking.

Tests showed she had 231 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg.

Neal was also made the subject of a community order, which means she must do 240 hours of unpaid work and take part in a drink-impaired drivers’ programme, and ordered to pay total costs of £170.

A Bedlington man has been ordered to have treatment for drug dependency after pleading guilty to attempting to enter Lloyds Pharmacy in the town’s Glebe Road, with another man, with intent to steal.

Shaun Walker, 41, of Victoria Terrace, was also made the subject of a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Meanwhile, Berwick magistrates banned a man from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Graham Fairbairn, 21, of Marshall Meadows Farm Cottages, near Berwick, gave a positive roadside breath test after he crashed his car at the East Ord roundabout on the A1.