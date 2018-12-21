Round-up of news from North Sunderland Parish Council

Northumberland County Council is to sell the former first school building in Seahouses and return it to the Lord Crewe Trustees.

Discussions are taking place about where the whalebone arch could be located.

Members of North Sunderland Parish Council heard it could be placed at the primary school but the parish council wish it to have a more prominent position in the village. The Harbour

Commissioners to investigate a suitable location where it will not get damaged.

It could be put in a glass case in the new proposed National Trust building when built.

Conversion planned: Plans to convert two single garages into a home cinema and bedroom, along with a first-floor extension to provide a bedroom suite at St Aidan’s, Seahouses, have been submitted. There is no connecting door to St Aidan’s Hotel.

The parish council said it had no objection, providing there is sufficient vehicle parking to comply with the North Northumberland Coastal Neighbourhood Plan policy on parking spaces per bedroom.

Abuse at cemetery: Complete Landscapes has encountered considerable abuse from some residents in Cuthbert Close while cutting the large hedge at the side of the cemetery, it was reported.

This work has been ceased until the situation has been investigated.