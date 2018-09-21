Round-up of news from Alnwick Town Council

Alnwick Town Council was given a report on the first few weeks of operation of the Alnwick bike track.

Councillors were pleased with the number of youngsters enjoying the facility, which opened in August and is located near to the sewage works.

The town council is looking after the upkeep and maintenance of the track.

Brexit thoughts: Alnwick councillors were given feedback on the August Business Forum meeting, which was attended by 40 people.

During the event, Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan gave a report about Brexit and said she was generally confident about the outcomes, deal or no deal.

She said there will be further negotiations if there is slippage, but claimed that there is generally nothing for businesses to worry about. She also said that plans were being prepared for government funding to succeed many of the outgoing EU grant funds after Brexit.

During the question-and-answer session, concerns were expressed by some businesses over continued access to goods from Europe – including medicines which may need to be stockpiled – and access to markets in Europe.

Mrs Trevelyan has been asked to visit the forum next year to provide a further update, post-Brexit.

New councillor: Alan Waton, from Swansfield Park Road, was co-opted on to the town council to fill a vacancy in the Castle Ward.

Alan will get involved straight away, serving on the planning highways and transport committee and the recreation and amenities committee.

Key funding: The town council has received borrowing approval from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for £190,000, to enable a loan to be given to Alnwick Town Junior Football Club towards its new changing facilities and clubhouse. It is hoped a start will be made on the works later this year.

Painters thanked: Coun Peter Broom thanked all of the volunteers who helped to paint the numerous street bollards around the town.

He said: “The town looks a lot smarter for their efforts. The painting took place earlier this summer.

Borderlands update: The council was given an update on the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal proposals by Janice Rose, economic and inclusion policy manager at the county council.

Borderlands funding will be available to help tackle the challenges of a relatively low working-age population, low wages, poor digital connectivity, inadequate transport links and a need for more investment and employment sites.

She stressed that Borderlands will be just one of a number of possible capital-funding streams for potential regeneration projects in Alnwick and the rest of Northumberland, but that the key to any project must be a robust business case which proves revenue viability.