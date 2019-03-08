Round-up of court results

An Alnwick man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months after admitting a drink-driving offence.

Robbie Coxford, 20, of Farriers Court, pleaded guilty to being over the limit – 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – when driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A1 at Felton on January 15 this year.

The disqualification period will be reduced by 16 weeks if by December 22, he satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Coxford also admitted driving with no insurance and without a licence and was fined £100 and £50 respectively.

David Stewart, of North View, Bedlington Station, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of another in the form of attending an address on February 5, and sending electronic messages.

The 44-year-old was given a restraining order and 12-month community order. He was also fined £75 and ordered to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony Simpson, 24, of Oakfield Way, Seghill, admitted damaging plasterboard walls, a door and ornaments to the value of £350 at an address in Seghill on December 30, 2018, without lawful excuse.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Lee Keen, of Avebury Place, Cramlington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Both incidents took place on December 19, 2018.

The 22-year-old was fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.