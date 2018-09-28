Round-up from around the courts

A man has been sentenced for causing damage at a Northumberland hospital.

Dre Gilmore, 22, of the Old Post Office, Ford, admitted to damaging a clock and trying to damage a laptop at the Northumbria, in Cramlington, on September 3.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour.

He was ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £115, including £20 compensation and £10 fine.

○ A Wooler man has had his licence endorsed with five penalty points after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Colin Marnoch, 67, of Peth Head, Wooler, admitted the offence, which happened in March at Tweedmouth.

He was ordered to pay £195, including an £80 fine.

○ A 73-year-old man has been banned from the roads after being caught drink-driving.

Anthony Wilson, of Village Farm, Eglingham, pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on August 25 at Chatton.

He was caught with 40 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He was disqualified from driving for a year, which can be reduced if he completes a course, and was fined £230.