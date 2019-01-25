Rothbury WI raises more than £2,000 for hospice

Members of Rothbury Women’s Institute have raised more than £2,000 for St Oswald’s Hospice, with the help of their unique, sell-out literary event.

The group chose St Oswald’s as its charity of the year after a members’ vote, as it recognised the excellent care that St Oswald’s provides and wanted to do something to give back. The original fund-raising target was £1,000 but at the end of the year the group had more than doubled itstarget, raising money through various endeavours.

Most of the money was raised last October when the WI group held their literary event. The evening sold out within days and brought three local female crime writers, LJ Ross, Mari Hanna and Shelley Day, together. Each of the writers were interviewed by Dr Jacky Collins from Newcastle University, which was a great success and raised more than £1,000 for St Oswald’s through ticket sales and stalls on the evening.

The group also spent a day at Alwinton Show, where they sold raffle tickets for the St Oswald’s Annual Raffle in which people had the chance of winning a new car. They also ran a bottle tombola at their monthly meetings.

Ros Allen, president of Rothbury Women’s Institute, said: “It has been a privilege to work with St Oswald’s and we’ve been well supported by the fund-raising team. We have gained huge satisfaction that we have achieved more than our initial £1,000 target. We were amazed at the generosity of so many people in and around the valley who took part in the various ideas we put on and supported us at fund-raising events.

“When I visited St Oswald’s to see the work we were supporting, I found it an amazing place. It was so peaceful and calming. It certainly helped me to encourage people to support the cause, although they didn’t need much encouragement!”

Katy Taberham, senior fund-raiser, said: “We are so grateful to have worked with Rothbury Women’s Institute over the past year.

“Their literary event was a fascinating and unique evening, and their efforts selling raffle tickets meant altogether we raised £35,000 which will help us care for patients and their families around the North East.

“Groups like the WI are vital in helping us raise funds and show that here at the hospice we have great supporters around the region.”

If you or your community group would like to get involved and raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice visit https://www.stoswaldsuk.org/get-involved.aspx or call the fund-raising team on 0191 246 9123 to find out more.