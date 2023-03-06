Rothbury visitor attraction visited by MP in English Tourism Week
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Cragend Farm, near Rothbury, during English Tourism Week.
Cragend is a 16th-century farm associated with the National Trust property Cragside which was re-modelled and transformed to use hydraulic engineering by industrialist Lord William Armstrong.
In discussion with the Renwicks, the MP learned about the new evidence being launched this year to coincide with Historic Houses tours starting in May.
Heritage is one of Britain’s unique selling points and the Renwicks knew they had something unique and so persevered when their National Lottery grant application was blocked because they are a private residence. It proved the right decision as it proves that funding assistance can create opportunities for the local community.
An emergency grant from Historic Houses in 2018 came to the rescue, and has been integral in shining a light on new evidence about the building.