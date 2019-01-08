Rosie joins the team at town centre property specialist

The Alnwick branch of property specialist YoungsRPS has a new face on its team.

Rosie Spours has joined the business as a full-time valuer manager of its estate agency division.

Based at Bondgate Within, the newly-created position will see Rosie offering a complete range of estate agency services, including residential sales and lettings.

A former student of the Duchess’s Community High School, Rosie grew up on the family farm near Alnwick, in which she is still actively involved.

She started her career in London, working for an estate agency, and has built up a knowledge of all areas of residential property, including residential valuations and negotiating sales and lettings.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with such a highly respected and progressive company as YoungsRPS. For me, attention to detail is paramount and I pride myself on offering the very highest levels of service and customer support. So, in developing this expanding estate agency, I plan to use my professional experience, skills and local knowledge to ensure we help clients to maximise the potential from their property.”

Graeme Bruce, YoungsRPS director, who heads up the office, said: “With many years of experience, invaluable local knowledge and a passion for the industry, Rosie will be a fantastic addition to our expanding team. I know that she will be integral to providing our growing customer base with professional support, and advice and developing our estate agency division.”