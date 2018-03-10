Rocky shore ramble on Holy Island

Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve is hosting a family rocky shore ramble today.

It is being held from 11am to 1pm

Come and join our marine scientists as they celebrate the beginning of British Science Week.

They will be exploring the rocky shore, behind the castle on Holy Island for this family friendly, guided experience.

Dress warmly, wear your wellies and bring a bucket!

Meet at the Window on Wild Lindisfarne (to the left of the road on the way to the castle) at 11:00am There is a 10 minute walk to the shore, this area is not easily accessible for pushchairs or wheelchairs

For more information contact: annie.ivison@naturalengland.org.uk