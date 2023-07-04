Robson Green visits Hauxley nature reserve in Northumberland to film for Weekend Escapes TV series
He visited Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley reserve and Wildlife Discovery Centre last weekend to record for Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.
He was joined by Alex Lister, the wildlife charity’s Druridge Bay Landscape Manager, who will also appear in the programme, scheduled for broadcast on the BBC next January.
What they filmed and what they talked about is all top secret, so the public will have to make sure they tune in to find out more.
Alex said:“Robson’s visit was another great boost for our reserve and Wildlife Discovery Centre.
"We hosted Springwatch for one week in June 2022 and are now all set to appear on TV screens next January.
"Robson was an absolute delight to work with and was at home chatting to visitors and pausing for photographs around the reserve.”