National Highways is carrying out 22 sets of roadworks on major roads in Northumberland.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A69, from 9am April 28 to 4pm August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass both directions - traffic signals with switching for Bridge maintenance works.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Warreners to Felton, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 7pm August 4 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound, Horsley to Heddon - carriageway lane closures and Full slip road closure for Resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Belford to West Mains, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton, entry and exit slip road closures with lane closures for electrical works.

• A19, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Fisherlane to Moor Farm, Lane closure for Vehicle safety fence repair.

• A1, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Seaton Burn to Shotton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Felton to West Cawledge, Lane closure for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside to Belford, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction With U2031 Road To Wood Cottage to junction With B6347, diversion route for works off network.

• A19, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for Vehicle safety fence repair.

• A69, from 7pm August 12 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Nafferton to Ovington, junction - Convoy working for Resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8pm August 13 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields to Scottish Border, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A19, from 9am August 14 to 3pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Dudley Interchange to Moorfarm Interchange, diversion route for LA works.

• A69, from 7pm August 14 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound, Styford to Mowden Hall - Lane closures and convoy working for Resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Highfields to Scottish Border, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A69, from 7am August 18 to 5pm August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Constantius Bridge, Hexham Bypass - Lane closures with some switching to carry out Structure maintenance.

• A69, from 9am August 18 to 4pm August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions at Whitechapel, near Bardon Mill - traffic signals to carry our road restraint barrier works.

• A19, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound and westbound, Moorfarm Roundabout, lane closure with switching for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, A697 to B6345, To test and repair openreach ducts with traffic signals.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.