Roadworks for the week ahead

Works are scheduled to take place on the A1 in different parts of Northumberland.

If they go ahead as planned, a section of the northbound carriageway from the Clifton Interchange near Morpeth will be subject to full overnight closures and lane closures between 8pm and 6am from tomorrow to Sunday, December 17.

There will also be a closure of the northbound exit slip road at this point and lane closures with speed restrictions at other points of the A1 road to the north and south.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place. This project for drainage work is due for completion on Wednesday, January 10.

Drainage work is also scheduled on the same road north of Berwick-upon-Tweed – Highfields roundabout to the Scottish border.

They are set to be carried out between 7am and 5pm, tomorrow to Friday.

The overtaking lanes in both directions will be closed between tomorrow and Friday, with traffic signals on the inside lane on the northbound carriageway on Wednesday and Thursday. These restrictions are set be in place 24 hours a day.

This project is due to be completed by Thursday, December 21.

Motorists are also being reminded to look out for the latest signs in relation to the phases of overnight full carriageway closures northbound, with daytime speed restrictions, for carriageway repair works on the Bridge Mill to Wooler turn off section of the A1.

When necessary, clearly signed diversions will be in place.

In addition, there are set to be phases of overnight lane closures northbound and southbound between the Howden/Wallsend junction and Holystone junction on the A19 from tomorrow to Saturday – 8pm to 6am, with diversions in place.

There will also be partial ring closures on the Silverlink roundabout. The roundabout and stretch of road before it continues to have a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

All roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions.