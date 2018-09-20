Roadshows to provide support and advice for the elderly

A series of Winter Warmer roadshows are to be held across Northumberland in October to help older people to stay active, safe and connected in their communities.

The events are a great opportunity for people to get together, talk about their experiences and find out more about groups, activities and support that is available to them in their neighbourhood.

Local and voluntary organisations, housing associations and leisure and health services will all be present to offer helpful advice.

The drop-in events are being organised by Ageing Well Northumberland which works to promote the health and wellbeing of older people within their local communities and ensure the county is a great place in which to grow old. It is delivered in partnership between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Northumberland County Council.

Staff from Active Northumberland will also be on hand to provide advice on keeping fit and healthy in your golden years Those attending can also find more about the GP Referral programme where Doctors or other other health professionals can refer individuals, who they feel would benefit from physical activity to help them improve their medical conditions, to their local leisure centre where they will receive support, advice and a personal fitness programme.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member with responsibility for health said: “The roadshows will provide advice on staying active, involved and well in your older years. There will be lots of stalls so you can get plenty of information and support, on one day, under one roof. You can also find out about local activities and volunteering opportunities that are happening near you.”

The roadshows will be taking place at Active Northumberland Leisure Centres on the following dates:

The Swan Leisure Centre in Berwick, 4th October 12 -3pm

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington 5th October 10am - 2pm

Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham 11th October 1pm - 4pm

Ashington Leisure Centre 12th October 9am - 12noon

To find out more please contact Lorraine Henderson - lorraine.henderson2@northumbria-healthcare.nhs.uk