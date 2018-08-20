Road to be closed for two months for repairs

A rural road will be closed for two months to allow for important work to take place.

The B6344, from the U4098 junction (The Anglers Arms, Weldon Bridge), will be shut for a distance of 600 metres, heading west.

The closure will start on Monday, September 17, and will last until Friday, November 16.

It is expected that the road will be closed at all times during this period.

Northumberland County Council is carrying out the work.

The scheme will be to remove and replace the infill from the deep drainage systems on the side of the carriageway in order to improve the surface and subsurface drainage in the adjacent land, then to level out and resurface the carriageway affected by subsidence.

Residents in Coquetdale will be able to access the A697 via the Alnwick Moor road or by using the B6344 road, turning off at Brinkburn New Houses Farm and travelling through Longframlington.