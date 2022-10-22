The incident happened in the Causey Park/Felton area just before 1pm on Saturday (October 22).

Northumbria Police has said three vehicles were involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

National Highways earlier described the collision as ‘serious’ with A1 northbound closed between the A697 near Morpeth and the A1068 near Alnwick as a result.

The road reopened shortly before 2pm.