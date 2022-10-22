News you can trust since 1854
Road reopens after ‘serious’ collision near Alnwick

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called after a serious collision in Northumberland.

By Pamela Bilalova
60 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 2:25pm

The incident happened in the Causey Park/Felton area just before 1pm on Saturday (October 22).

Northumbria Police has said three vehicles were involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

National Highways earlier described the collision as ‘serious’ with A1 northbound closed between the A697 near Morpeth and the A1068 near Alnwick as a result.

The road reopened shortly before 2pm.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have been called to the incident.
