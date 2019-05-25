ROAD: It needs more than patches

Once again, the road from Amble to the Togston crossroads is subject to the work of the highway patching gangs.

As someone who uses this road on a daily basis by car and cycle, is it not time the road was relaid over the whole section, rather than the never-ending patch work?

On a lighter note, maybe they could lay it in different coloured patches as they repair parts of the road. Then we will end up with a mosaic pattern, which would be an interesting talking point as you enter Amble.

Some 2,000 new homes and a supermarket are planned, surely there could be a better road as well.

We live in hope.

John Jervis,

Amble