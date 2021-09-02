Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service tweeted just after 7.30am on Thursday, September 2, warning road users to avoid Eilansgate Road in Hexham.

Despite details of the incident not yet being known, fire crews have suggested that the road “will be closed for some period of time” while they work at the scene.

Firefighters are advising that road users should stay away from the area and find an alternative route until a further update is issued.

The tweet said: “We currently have appliances in attendance at an incident in the Eilansgate Road area of Hexham, the road will be closed for some period of time, traffic is requested to please avoid the area until further updated.”

Road users are advised to avoid Eilansgate Road as firefighters respond to an incident. Photo: Google Maps.