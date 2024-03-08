Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Woodhorn Road crash, involving an Arriva bus on the X21 route and a car, took place at around 9.20am on Friday, March 8.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital, but is not believed to have serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was temporarily closed by Northumbria Police but has since reopened

The road was closed after the crash but has now reopened. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports at around 9.20am this morning of a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on Woodhorn Road in Ashington.

“Emergency services were in attendance and the driver of the car was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

A spokesperson from North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on Woodhorn Road in Ashington at 9.21am today.