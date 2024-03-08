Road in Ashington reopens after being closed temporarily following crash involving double-decker bus
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Woodhorn Road crash, involving an Arriva bus on the X21 route and a car, took place at around 9.20am on Friday, March 8.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital, but is not believed to have serious injuries.
The road was temporarily closed by Northumbria Police but has since reopened
A police spokesperson said: “We received reports at around 9.20am this morning of a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on Woodhorn Road in Ashington.
“Emergency services were in attendance and the driver of the car was taken to hospital to be checked over.”
A spokesperson from North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on Woodhorn Road in Ashington at 9.21am today.
“We dispatched two ambulance crews and an officer, and transported one patient to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”