Road conditions remain difficult across Northumberland

Although the A1 between Alnwick and Berwick has re-opened, conditions are still hazardous on many of the smaller roads in the county.

For example, the road from Berwick to Allerdean/Etal is blocked and even rescue vehicles have been getting stuck.

Tractors were getting through yesterday (Friday), but the road is now completely impassable.

Northumbria Police tweeted earlier this morning that the A697 southbound between the Rothbury turn off and Morpeth is down to one lane due to snow drifts.

A later tweet from the force includes the following: ‘While more roads are now being re-opened, it is important to remember that things can change very quickly. Snow drifts are causing a lot of problems for motorists. Our message is repetitive but crucial – don’t drive unless essential.’