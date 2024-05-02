Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two swimmers had gotten into difficulty in the northern area of the bay due to bad conditions on Tuesday, April 30. One managed to get to shore but the other stayed and awaited rescue.

The Coastguard was called at around 1.40pm and launched the RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Newbiggin Lifeboat Station.

Assisted by the Coastguard Rescue Teams based in Newbiggin and Blyth, the four RNLI volunteers located the stranded swimmer amid choppy waters and brought them into the lifeboat.

RNLI Newbiggin's Atlantic 85 lifeboat was dispatched. (Photo by RNLI/Mark Pearson)

The swimmer was checked over and taken to shore, where they were passed into North East Ambulance Service care.

RNLI Newbiggin water safety officer Richard Martin said cold water swimming is “becoming extremely popular” and urged swimmers to take safety precautions.