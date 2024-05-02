RNLI Newbiggin lifeboat called out to help swimmer in difficulty during choppy sea conditions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two swimmers had gotten into difficulty in the northern area of the bay due to bad conditions on Tuesday, April 30. One managed to get to shore but the other stayed and awaited rescue.
The Coastguard was called at around 1.40pm and launched the RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Newbiggin Lifeboat Station.
Assisted by the Coastguard Rescue Teams based in Newbiggin and Blyth, the four RNLI volunteers located the stranded swimmer amid choppy waters and brought them into the lifeboat.
The swimmer was checked over and taken to shore, where they were passed into North East Ambulance Service care.
RNLI Newbiggin water safety officer Richard Martin said cold water swimming is “becoming extremely popular” and urged swimmers to take safety precautions.
For safety information about open water swimming from the RNLI visit the charity’s website at rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/open-water-swimming
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.