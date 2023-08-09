A decent swell at the Berwickshire breach created tricky conditions in the water with an influx of swimmers, bodyboarders and surfers looking to enjoy the waves.

Lifeguards entered the water seven times in one day, acting early to prevent full blown rescue situations as people were pulled towards rip currents or caught out by the breaking waves.

RNLI lifeguard, Matt Gibbons said: “The red and yellow flags indicate the area in which it is safest to swim and bodyboard, whilst the black and white flags are for surfers, paddleboarders and kayaks or other hard craft.

Lifeguard Matthew out on the rescue board during a patrol at Coldingham Bay. Picture: RNLI

“Please try to stay within your zone, and listen to lifeguards when they ask you to relocate to the correct zone. They are doing this to prevent you getting caught by a rip current or being hurt by another craft.

“Stay within your depth and be aware of how you are drifting with the currents. If you find yourself in a current try to stand up, don’t panic. If you need help, keep hold of your board or float on your back, raise a hand and shout for help; a lifeguard will come to you.”

Senior lifeguard Rose McTavish went to the aid of a stand up paddleboarder who was around 400m offshore.

She said: “The power in the waves have caused a number of people to get caught out. Please think twice before heading out on your paddleboard in these conditions.”