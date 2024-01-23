Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK Coastguard made two separate requests over the weekend for lifeboats to assist North East Ambulance Service crew across the tidal causeway to reach injured elderly people.

On Saturday, January 20 at 9.40am, Amble lifeboat received its first call out of 2024 for a first time request to take paramedics to Lindisfarne.

Amble Lifeboat Station stated on social media: “It was decided that one paramedic would go aboard the lifeboat to be transported to the Island with the equipment needed while the other took the ambulance up by road. Since the tide was on its way out the causeway would be accessible by the time it got there.”

Seahouses All Weather Lifeboat launching on service. Picture: RNLI Seahouses

They transferred the paramedic into the hands of the coastguard crew and stood down once the ambulance made it across the causeway.

On Sunday, January 21 at 11.02am, Seahouses lifeboat received another request to assist paramedics across the causeway.

A paramedic and her equipment were put aboard the lifeboat and met the Coastguard Rescue Team who transported her to the casualty’s location. An elderly person had fallen and suffered a head injury which was reported to be bleeding heavily. The injured person was assessed and given medical assistance.

A Seahouses RNLI spokesperson said: "The RNLI are always pleased to be able to assist in such situations and we hope the injured person recovers quickly from their unfortunate accident.”