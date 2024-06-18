RNLI lifeboat crew helps evacuate an injured woman from Seahouses beach
HM Coastguard paged Seahouses RNLI on Saturday, June 15 at 6.32pm to assist Coastguard Rescue Teams, who were assisting a female with a lower leg injury.
Due to the injury, the lifeboat was the easiest means to evacuate her rather than carrying her across the beach and over the sand dunes to the road.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat launched and evacuated the lady safely from the beach to a waiting ambulance at Seahouses harbour.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "This was the safest and easiest way of evacuating the lady. We hope she makes a speedy recovery and didn’t find her unexpected boat trip too traumatic.”
