RNLI lifeboat crew helps evacuate an injured woman from Seahouses beach

By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:32 BST
A woman stranded on Seahouses beach with a leg injury was taken to an ambulance by lifeboat crew.

HM Coastguard paged Seahouses RNLI on Saturday, June 15 at 6.32pm to assist Coastguard Rescue Teams, who were assisting a female with a lower leg injury.

Due to the injury, the lifeboat was the easiest means to evacuate her rather than carrying her across the beach and over the sand dunes to the road.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat launched and evacuated the lady safely from the beach to a waiting ambulance at Seahouses harbour.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat 'Grace Darling' launching. Picture: RNLISeahouses inshore lifeboat 'Grace Darling' launching. Picture: RNLI
Seahouses inshore lifeboat 'Grace Darling' launching. Picture: RNLI

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "This was the safest and easiest way of evacuating the lady. We hope she makes a speedy recovery and didn’t find her unexpected boat trip too traumatic.”

