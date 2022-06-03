Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called out after the quartet found themselves stranded at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh, on Thursday afternoon.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat at 2.47pm, with Coastguard officers from Howick and Seahouses also deployed to the scene.

High water at Seahouses was at 5.32pm.

Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.

On arrival, it was reported that all four people had safely come ashore and the lifeboat was stood down.

Seahouses RNLI helmsman Tim Stienlet said: “We really urge visitors to be aware of the speed of incoming tides when walking across sandy bays such as Budle Bay.

"The fast rising tide can swiftly encircle and cut off the unwary. Fortunately today, all got safely ashore.”