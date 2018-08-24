RNLI crews staging annual harbour days in Amble and Seahouses

Amble and Seahouses RNLI are holding their annual fund-raising harbour days this bank-holiday weekend.

Amble’s takes place on Sunday at Radcliffe Quay, with the opening service conducted by Rev John McDermott at 10am.

There will be lots on offer, including a penalty shoot-out, a display of Harley-Davidsons, stalls, a grand raffle, live music and refreshments. A lifeboat exercise will be staged in the harbour (tide/call-outs permitting).

The day will be rounded off with a Blessing of the Fleet Service by The Fishermen’s Mission from North Shields.

Donations of items to sell, such as books, tombola prizes, bric-a-brac (no electrical items) can be dropped off at Amble RNLI Boathouse, and home-baked goods can be left at the station on Saturday during the day. To help at the event, call Jill on 07773 181345.

Seahouses holds its fund-raiser on Monday, from 10am to 4.30pm, with stalls, refreshments and amusements provided by Slaters Funfair. There will also be a lifeboat exercise, subject to call-outs.