RNLI crew scrambled from hog roast venue to help stricken yacht off Northumberland coast
Lifeboat crews were scrambled to rescue a stricken yacht - while they were setting up for their annual hog roast.
Seahouses RNLI was called out by the Coastguard at 11.11am on Friday August 23 after a 999 call reporting a small yacht in difficulty in Beadnell Bay.
Two people had been seen waving for assistance, and one had been in the water.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The inshore lifeboat was quickly launched, as almost the entire crew were close to the station, erecting a gazebo for their annual hog roast at a nearby hotel.
"On the lifeboat’s arrival at the scene, it was established that the small sailing dinghy had lost its rudder, and was at risk of capsize in the gusty wind and choppy sea.
"One yacht crewman had attempted to recover the rudder from the sea bed, but had been unsuccessful.
"As the lifeboat crew were assisting the yacht crew to secure the sails so that the yacht could be safely towed to shore, a local fishing vessel “JJ”, skippered by former lifeboat crewman “Zeddy” Annison, arrived to assist.
"He positioned his vessel to provide some lee shelter while the lifeboat was preparing the yacht for tow, which was greatly appreciated by the lifeboat crew, making their task a little easier and safer.
"Weather conditions were rather lively! The yacht was then taken in tow to the landing site at Beadnell, where it was met by the Seahouses Coastguard team, who took over care of the two casualties. Neither required medical assistance although they were cold and wet."