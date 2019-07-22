RNLI called out to yacht stranded near Farne Islands
The RNLI sent two lifeboats to help a stranded yacht on Swedman Rocks near the Farne Islands.
Just after 12.00pm on Sunday, July 21, the RNLI received a distress call from a yacht which had run aground on the Swedman Rocks, near the Farne Islands.
The yacht, which had two passengers on board, was on their way to Amble, when their vessel became stuck due to the low tide.
The UK Coastguard sent two lifeboats from the Seahouses lifeboat station, one was the inshore lifeboat, and the other was the all-weather lifeboat.
On arrival, the lifeboat crews assisted the passengers and assessed if any damage was caused to the yacht, and inspected if the vessel was taking on water. It was found to be water-tight and one of the lifeboats assisted in removing the yacht from the rocks.
The yacht, and passengers, were then able to continue on their journey.
Both lifeboats returned to their station. However, the all-weather lifeboat had to remain out at sea until 3.30pm, due to the low tide.
Seahouses lifeboat station was established in 1827 and was taken over by the RNLI from Lord Crewe’s trustees in 1852.
The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland, and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. Staffed by volunteers, the RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.