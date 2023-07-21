The newly-delivered vessel, named Sally Forth, was called out just before 2pm on Wednesday, July 19 to a yacht that had run aground on rocks known as The Sow and The Pigs.

When the volunteer crew of three arrived at the scene the yacht, with one person onboard, had been refloated, but it was decided that the RNLI would escort it back to shore in case any damage had been sustained in the incident.

The yacht was met at the Port of Blyth’s South Harbour by the Blyth Coastguard unit.

The D Class lifeboat and its crew return from the call out. (Photo by RNLI/Robin Palmer)

As well as this being a maiden call out for the lifeboat, crew member Trevor Painting was also on his first shout.

He said: “It was good to respond to my first shout today and put my training to date to good use.