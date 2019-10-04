River Blyth dinghy rescue

Four people were rescued when their dinghy capsized in the River Blyth.

By Tony Gillan
Friday, 4th October 2019, 21:28 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 22:15 pm
The Coastguard rescued three people from the River Blyth

They had set out from the River Blyth Boating Association to check on a yacht in the river when their dinghy capsized.

One person swam ashore and raised the alarm. Two lifeboats from Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team attended. Three North East Ambulances were sent with a Hazardous Area Response Team.

One woman was taken to hospital with her condition unknown.

Two men were rescued. All were checked by paramedics, but were unharmed.