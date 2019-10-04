River Blyth dinghy rescue
Four people were rescued when their dinghy capsized in the River Blyth.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 21:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 22:15 pm
They had set out from the River Blyth Boating Association to check on a yacht in the river when their dinghy capsized.
One person swam ashore and raised the alarm. Two lifeboats from Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team attended. Three North East Ambulances were sent with a Hazardous Area Response Team.
One woman was taken to hospital with her condition unknown.
Two men were rescued. All were checked by paramedics, but were unharmed.