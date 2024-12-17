Eli Lev is a singer-songwriter from Silver Spring, Maryland, United States.

Rising indie-folk singer, Eli Lev is coming from the United States to perform at the Blyth Lightship in March 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eli Lev will be performing pieces from his latest project – an EP called 'Present Journey,' inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist

The former English teacher has already toured extensively within the USA and abroad, following his previous release, ‘The Four Directions Project.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This will be my first time performing in Blyth and I’m super excited to share my new songs from my album ‘Present Journey’.

“My shows are full of snapping and clapping along and usually end up with smiles and hugs and musical goodies to take home.”

The performance will take place on March 24 at Blyth’s LV50 Historic Lightship, starting at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.