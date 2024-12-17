Rising indie singer-songwriter Eli Lev to perform at Blyth Lightship
Eli Lev will be performing pieces from his latest project – an EP called 'Present Journey,' inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist
The former English teacher has already toured extensively within the USA and abroad, following his previous release, ‘The Four Directions Project.’
He said: “This will be my first time performing in Blyth and I’m super excited to share my new songs from my album ‘Present Journey’.
“My shows are full of snapping and clapping along and usually end up with smiles and hugs and musical goodies to take home.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.