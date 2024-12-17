Rising indie singer-songwriter Eli Lev to perform at Blyth Lightship

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:37 BST
Eli Lev is a singer-songwriter from Silver Spring, Maryland, United States.
Rising indie-folk singer, Eli Lev is coming from the United States to perform at the Blyth Lightship in March 2025.

Eli Lev will be performing pieces from his latest project – an EP called 'Present Journey,' inspired by his current life stage as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist

The former English teacher has already toured extensively within the USA and abroad, following his previous release, ‘The Four Directions Project.’

He said: “This will be my first time performing in Blyth and I’m super excited to share my new songs from my album ‘Present Journey’.

“My shows are full of snapping and clapping along and usually end up with smiles and hugs and musical goodies to take home.”

The performance will take place on March 24 at Blyth’s LV50 Historic Lightship, starting at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

