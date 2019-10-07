Revised plans to help fish migrating up the Tweed in Northumberland
A revised scheme to help fish migration in north Northumberland has been welcomed by parish councillors.
Works are planned at the Haugh Head ford on Wooler Water, part of the Tweed catchment, to make it possible for fish to migrate upstream.
The plans are being promoted by the Environment Agency, with support from Natural England, the River Tweed Commission and the Tweed Forum.
Wooler Parish Council had been critical of the original proposal in 2016, most notably the loss of a byway and footpath bridge, but these are now being retained.
Chairman Coun Mark Mather said: “We’re pleased that they have listened to public feedback and that the footpath and footbridge will be reinstalled.”
Coun Anthony Murray, member for Wooler on Northumberland County Council, also welcomed the revised plans.
There have been no objections from statutory consultees.
Fay Hieatt, clerk to the River Tweed Commission, said: “The River Tweed Commission recognises and supports the Environment Agency's work at Haugh Head Ford on the Wooler Water in an effort to find a permanent solution to this barrier to fish movement.
“It supports the aims of the project, which include the restoration of unimpeded access upstream for migratory fish, which has long been denied.”
The main works include removal of the existing concrete ford crossing and footbridge. A new gravel ford crossing and footbridge would then be installed.