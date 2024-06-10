Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer has revised its proposals to build new homes in Blyth.

Banks Property submitted an outline planning application to build 327 homes and some commercial real estate on land north of the A193 in Bebside in 2019 and received dozens of objections from members of the public.

The planning application has now been updated to involve building 185 homes, a manufacturing facility, and new retail space on the land, which is near one of the railway stations being built as part of the Northumberland Line project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed housing mix now is 14 two-bedroom, 109 three-bedroom, 58 four-bedroom, and four five-bedroom homes.

The proposal would see development on both sides of Bebside Furnace Road. (Photo by Google)

12,600sq m of manufacturing space and 1,600sq m of retail space is also included in the proposal.

Blyth based robotics and automation firm Tharsus is in discussions to take on the proposed manufacturing facilities.

Access points to the development would be created on Bebside Furnace Road and on Bebside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, said: “Since first becoming involved with this site we have been working on developing high-quality commercial and residential proposals, which will realise the huge potential it offers for enhancing this part of south east Northumberland, particularly in relation to the new Northumberland Line.

“This work is still ongoing, with our design team continuing to add more detail to our plans, and we expect to be in a position to provide the local community with more information on our development proposals in the coming weeks.

“As with all our project proposals, we will ensure local communities are fully informed of our prospective operations, the various economic, employment, environmental, social and supply chain benefits that it could bring to the area, and how they can find full details of what we are looking to do."

According to the updated planning documents, 28 of the homes would be classed as ‘affordable’ and the development would result in 10% biodiversity net gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new planning statement said the site would “meet the needs of the local community and deliver significant local investment.”

It added: “The site is one of the few opportunities for development along the new Northumberland Line that is not located within the green belt.”