REVIEW: Looking back with thanks

Well it’s that time of year again to have a look at things done and said.

Let’s start with the things done.

We must say a big thank you to all those volunteers who give their time unselfishly to make things run, and to run like a Swiss watch’, as the saying goes.

We may say to start to name them would be folly as such good folks and organisations do it for the shear joy of seeing a job well done.

The Christmas lights are a delight for all, but there are also the little things, of which there are many, that go unseen.

Thank you, one and all.

When we were young and in the army we were told that “one volunteer is worth three hard-pressed men”, so well done.

Now on to things said.

I suppose we all fall into this one in some small way. It is easy to make a promise, but often because of circumstances, not so easy to keep it. It is also easy to be critical of people at times. I know I try hard not to do this, but don’t always succeed.

Life goes on and we get most things done. If we do it to the best of our ability, no one can ask for more.

Try always to see the good in others, also talking clears things up, given time. Some say talk is cheap, well thank God something’s cheap these days.

My old mum used to say to me: “Son, till you have walked their road and carried their pack, try not judge people so harshly.”

Quite a good one for a New Year’s resolution.

A big thank you to all the management and staff for giving us the space and time to express ourselves in many ways in our Northumberland Gazette.

A very happy Christmas to all, and may our 2018 be the very best.

Dougie Hedley,

Alnwick