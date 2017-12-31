Revealed: The top 10 reader pictures of 2017

My, but you’re a talented lot. Our daily dose of View of Northumberland photos on Facebook has seen some absolutely cracking contributions this year.

From castles to coastlines, sunsets to sunrises, and sheep to swans, our reader pictures have had it covered.

2. The Northern Lights at The Bathing House, Howick, by Lyn Douglas.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the View of Northumberland banner. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

This week, we’ve been having a look back at 2017 and we’ve put together our top 10 pic parade.

Castles are a firm favourite with our Facebook friends, with Bamburgh Castle featuring in four of our top of the shots, while Warkworth and Alnwick castles also make an appearance.

But it’s the classic image of Low Newton which had you reaching for the like button.

3. Walking back to Bamburgh along the Wynding by Graeme Holden.

The beautiful view down the road to the bay by regular contributor Darren Chapman was the year’s runaway winner, with 1.3k likes.

A similar shot from Colin Graham came in fifth, with 983 likes.

The top 10 pictures were published in the Gazette on Thursday, December 28, but a late entry upset the apple cart somewhat!

Julia Ewart’s splendid picture of tups in the snow up near Chew Green, north-west of Otterburn, published on Facebook on December 29, attracted 966 likes, placing it sixth. It shunted David Sanderson’s spectacular shot of Bamburgh Castle into 11th.

4. Bamburgh Castle by Janine Lundy.

The top 10 pictures of 2017 were:

1: Low Newton by Darren Chapman, 1.3k likes

2: The Northern Lights at Howick Bathing House by Lyn Douglas, 1.1k likes

3: Bamburgh by Graeme Holden, 1,092 likes

5. Low Newton by Colin Graham.

4: Fiery sky over Bamburgh Castle by Janine Lundy, 1,084 likes

5: Low Newton by Colin Graham, 983 likes

6: Tups at Chew Green by Julia Ewart, 966 likes

7: Bamburgh Castle at dawn by Carmelle Stewart-Hook, 932 likes

8: Spring flowers at Alnwick Castle by Brian Hunt, 874 likes

9: Warkworth Castle from Alnwick by Alec Crumplin, 843 likes

6. Julia Ewart's tups in the snow up near Chew Green, north-west of Otterburn.

10: Alnwick Market Place by David Jenkins, 823 likes

7. Dawn at Bamburgh by Carmelle Stewart-Hook.

8. A carpet of spring flowers at Alnwick Castle by Brian Hunt.

9. Warkworth Castle from Amble by Alec Crumplin.

10. Alnwick Market Place by David Jenkins.