Revealed: The 12 north and mid Northumberland food outlets with a one-star hygiene rating and one with a ZERO rating

These 12 food businesses, including takeaways and a hotel, in north and mid Northumberland have all been given low food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency and Northumberland County Council.

Zero is the lowest rating, and one out of the 3,463 premises in the county to be rated was given this score after its last inspection in July last year, meaning it required ‘urgent improvement’.

The other premises featured here achieved a food hygiene rating of 1 – the second-lowest score. They were all inspected in 2017, except one which was last visited in December 2015 – all the latest inspection dates are noted.

Each business is given a hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the local authority.

Inspection criteria include:

* How hygienically the food is handled

* How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

* The condition of the structure of the buildings

* The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

* How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5 – Urgent improvement necessary; major improvement necessary; improvement necessary; generally satisfactory; good; very good. Almost 70% of Northumberland businesses – restaurants, takeaways and food shops – have been awarded the maximum five stars.

