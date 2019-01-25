Revamped music festival on the cards for Alnwick

One of north Northumberland’s most popular music events could be making a comeback.

Alnwick International Music Festival was cancelled last year, the first time since 1976 that it had not gone ahead.

Organisers cited a lack of volunteers as the main reason for the cancellation and vowed to examine all options for its return.

Now festival trustees are launching plans for an all-new event for 2019.

They have decided the festival needs a total revamp, with the old eight-day free format in the Market Place no longer sustainable.

The proposal is for a three-day festival to be held over an August weekend, in a field next to The Alnwick Garden.

A main stage marquee would be ticketed, with named acts, while a second marquee, featuring local talent, workshops and activities, would be free.

Programme director Anne Walton said: “This is going to be a really exciting venture for the trustees and we want to work in partnership with as many interested people as possible to ensure that the legacy of the international festival is embraced in the new format.”

The trustees are holding an extraordinary general meeting, to discuss the future of the festival, on Tuesday, January 29, at 7.30pm in the Mechanics Institute, Percy Street, Alnwick.

All those interested in the festival, in particular anyone willing to help, is welcome.

Even with the new format, the festival will still be dependent on volunteers if it is to succeed.

Among the issues to be decided is a new name for the festival and any ideas will be welcome.