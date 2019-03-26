Retrospective approval for Alnwick holiday let scheme

Retrospective plans to change part of an Alnwick house into a holiday letting unit have been unanimously approved.

The description of the application, at Thornbrae on Alnmouth Road, previously mentioned the retention of three garden pods for storage, but this was removed as they do not require planning permission.

Seeking clarity as to whether even the holiday-let element required permission, it was explained by planning officers that it is the subdivision of one property that requires approval, as anyone can decide to rent out their home.

The scheme was before last Thursday’s (March 21) North Northumberland Local Area Council as it had sparked an objection from Alnwick Town Council, which was concerned about the ‘retrospective nature of all the planning applications which have gradually changed the property into a small holiday complex on an ad-hoc basis without proper consideration of the overall impact’ among other issues.

However, the committee – who had been on a site visit – didn’t agree, led by Alnwick’s county councillors, Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore, who moved and seconded the approval respectively.

“I’m afraid I can’t agree with the town council’s objections on this one,” Coun Castle said. “I can’t see any reason to refuse this.”

