As the sessions grew in popularity, more and more masterpieces were created, inspiring the retirement community to welcome friends and family to an exhibition of their work.

When a keen artist became a resident at Silvas Court, she inspired her new neighbours to explore their own creative talents and this led to the creation of a number of group sessions.

As they began to catch on, the residents amassed a large collection of works and this culminated in their very own exhibition – including some stunning paintings, drawings and crochet.

John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, with his stunning artwork.

John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, said: “I have taken part in the drawing class at Silvas Court for the past two years with my wife, Eileen. We both started drawing at the same time and have progressed with the help of our other residents.

“We find it very relaxing and good for our mental health, as well as the companionship of others. We would highly recommend it.”

Ron Nott, development manager at Silvas Court, added: “Group activities are a popular feature of retirement life, as residents use communal lounges and other shared facilities, to cultivate a community feel and to give residents opportunities to socialise and even learn new skills.

“The residents at Silvas Court have really embraced their creative sides over the past two years and it was great to see friends, relatives and neighbours coming together to celebrate their achievements.”