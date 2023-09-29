News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Retirement community in Morpeth hosts art exhibition to celebrate creative residents

Residents at a retirement development in Morpeth have unearthed a wealth of artistic talent amongst them through a series of arts and crafts sessions.
By Daniel ClarkeContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As the sessions grew in popularity, more and more masterpieces were created, inspiring the retirement community to welcome friends and family to an exhibition of their work.

When a keen artist became a resident at Silvas Court, she inspired her new neighbours to explore their own creative talents and this led to the creation of a number of group sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As they began to catch on, the residents amassed a large collection of works and this culminated in their very own exhibition – including some stunning paintings, drawings and crochet.

John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, with his stunning artwork.John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, with his stunning artwork.
John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, with his stunning artwork.
Most Popular

John Harper, resident at Silvas Court, said: “I have taken part in the drawing class at Silvas Court for the past two years with my wife, Eileen. We both started drawing at the same time and have progressed with the help of our other residents.

“We find it very relaxing and good for our mental health, as well as the companionship of others. We would highly recommend it.”

Ron Nott, development manager at Silvas Court, added: “Group activities are a popular feature of retirement life, as residents use communal lounges and other shared facilities, to cultivate a community feel and to give residents opportunities to socialise and even learn new skills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The residents at Silvas Court have really embraced their creative sides over the past two years and it was great to see friends, relatives and neighbours coming together to celebrate their achievements.”

For more information on retirement living, click here

Related topics:ResidentsMorpeth