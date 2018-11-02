Retirement beckons for Sue

HospiceCare North Northumberland’s clinical services manager has announced that she will retire at the end of the year.

Sue Gilbertson, a highly qualified nurse with a degree in palliative care, started her nursing career in 1982.

For the last 12 years, she has been clinical services manager at HospiceCare where, under her leadership, it has grown its holistic provision of palliative care in the community from its centres in Alnwick and Berwick to become the major provider in north Northumberland.

Sue was instrumental in the introduction of the Hospice at Home service in 2009 and, more recently, a ground-breaking dementia end-of-life care programme.

John Swanson, chairman of trustees, said: “Sue’s contribution to the work of HospiceCare has been incalculable. We owe her a great debt of gratitude for her truly outstanding dedication to our work and we shall be very sorry to lose her.”

He added: “The trustees, staff and all our volunteers wish her a long and happy retirement.”

HospiceCare continues to provide its unique palliative care programmes and ancillary services and advice from Alnwick and Berwick and expects to appoint Sue’s successor shortly.