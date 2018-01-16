Retired Group Captain takes on Deputy Lieutenant role

A former serviceman from Longframlington has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Retired Group Captain Tim Willbond, who has links with RAF Boulmer, will support and assist the Duchess of Northumberland in her position as Lord-Lieutenant – the Queen’s official representative for the county.

He joins the existing group of Deputy Lieutenants to serve the county’s residents.

Group Captain Willbond, who has three grown-up children, held a 30-year career in the Royal Air Force before retiring as Group Captain in 1996. He subsequently took a number of posts relating to unmanned aviation.

He has undertaken a number of public service and voluntary roles – mostly linked to the RAF. These include divisional secretary of the Northumberland branch of Armed Forces charity SSAFA and vice-chairman on the board of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations for the North of England.

The Duchess said: “He has made a significant contribution to local life and is well known and has deep roots within the community. I know he will contribute wonderfully to the role.”

Colonel Ben Speke, from Corbridge, has also been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland.

He held careers in stockbroking, finance and wealth management and served in the military before becoming a farmer and has undertaken a range of community, voluntary and charitable roles.