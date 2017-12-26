Retained firefighter boost for Northumberland

Northumberland is set to receive a safety boost following the recruitment of 10 additional retained firefighters.

The county council has approved the decision to take on the recruits in consultation with Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service since May’s local elections.

The on-call firefighters have completed their initial training and will be providing cover from stations including Alnwick, Berwick, Rothbury and Seahouses.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet for planning, housing and resilience, said: “Ensuring the safety of everyone living across Northumberland is vitally important to us and these new retained firefighters will help provide a first-class service everyone can be proud of.”

Anyone with an interest in becoming a retained firefighter is encouraged to get in touch with the council to learn more.