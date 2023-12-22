Plans to build a new hotel, gastropub, and retail pods in Blyth have been submitted to Northumberland County Council for approval.

The project will be the second phase of development at The Links at South Beach, after construction of the first phase was completed in April.

The outline planning application includes a three storey hotel that will have around 80 rooms, a one storey restaurant and bar, and retail pods of various sizes on the site south of the existing The Links development.

Stuart Hall, from developer Blagdon Estate, said: “On behalf of Blagdon Estate we are keen to build on the success of phase one of our development at South Beach.

An artist's impression of how The Links at South Beach may look after the second phase is complete. (Photo by Blagdon Estate)

“Phase two, located at the southern end of the former Links House Farm, contains a number of uses that will complement existing businesses and enhance the overall visitor experience in the area.

“The Blyth town catchment suffers from a lack of hotel space and we are confident that, in the event of planning being granted, we will attract a good level of interest from a variety of quality operators.”

A public consultation on the draft version of the outline plans was held in October.

According to the plans, there is a “clear deficiency” of hotel accommodation in Blyth that this project will address, attracting overnight visitors to the town.

The planning statement also said: “The application proposals will also include a family pub and restaurant providing extensive views overlooking the beach with an outdoor dining terrace that will enhance the food offering of the South Beach area.

“The scheme will also include a number of pop up retail and commercial units providing affordable space for existing and start up businesses, which are likely to be used for the sale of beach equipment, art, crafts, jewellery, accessories, food, and drink in a similar manner to those found at Amble Harbour.”

The statement also argued the available units in Blyth town centre are “insufficient size to accommodate the major mixed use development proposed” and that there were no available town centre sites that offer an alternative location for the project.