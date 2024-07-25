Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to set up retail pods at Blyth Beach have suffered a setback after a planning application for the scheme was rejected by council officers.

The proposal would have seen 13 small units, similar to the pods in Amble, built near the promenade in what is currently a pedestrianised area with some seating.

However, Northumberland County Council planning officers denied the scheme planning consent on the grounds that it would result in an unacceptable loss of open space and would be detrimental to the area’s character, including to the nearby Blyth Battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd (BVEL), a not-for-profit group that runs Blyth Community Enterprise Centre and recently took over management of the Dave Stephens Centre and Blyth Beach Huts, is the organisation behind the proposal and has been approached for comment.

An artist's impression of the proposed Blyth Beach retail pods. (Photo by Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd)

In the report on the decision, council officers said: “The design of a retail pod unit is typical and befitting of the seaside character, but the number of units proposed and the layout would infringe on and reduce the protected open space.

“The site at present makes an important contribution to the appearance of the built and natural environment that offers a natural open space, that is a pedestrian walkway, and provides seating for the public.

“The proposed development and loss of this protected open space would fail to make a positive contribution to the local character or contribute to a positive relationship between the built and natural features.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners also took into consideration that the council’s built heritage and design team and the county archaeologist objected to the project, stating that it would negatively impact the neighbouring Blyth Battery site.

The fortifications were built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and were upgraded for the Second World War.

Planning officers said: “The harm identified would not be outweighed by the proposal’s wider economic and social benefits and would lead to a negative visual impact and harm to the setting of the Grade II listed building and scheduled monument.”

Planning officers’ dismissal of the plans is despite a letter from Blyth Town Council in support of the project, which said it would “improve tourism into Blyth and add an attractive feature to the promenade area” as well as helping “support new and expanding small businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council also said the site was “an excellent location to provide commercial and retail opportunities for both permanent and temporary users.”

The origin of the pod idea dates from 2016, when a single pod was set up outside Blyth Community Enterprise Centre ahead of the Blyth Tall Ship Festival.

Tenants of similar schemes include artists, craftspeople, and artisan packaged food sellers.

Pods in the style of beach huts were previously set up within the now closed Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth town centre.