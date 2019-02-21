Retail analyst says high streets are dead and buried

Bill Grimsey, right, believes that local authorities have to be the catalyst for action.

“They have to do something like a 20-year plan and form a town-centre commission to do the right study and include the right detail,” he says.

Bill Grimsey delivers his talk to Alnwick business forum. Picture by Jane Coltman

“You have to make that commission representative of the whole community,” he added. “You have to get the right stakeholders and then set the terms of reference for that commission.

“Wherever I go, there is always a finger pointing where the parish council might say it’s the district council and they will say it’s the county and nothing gets done. You can’t operate like that. You need to get everyone in one room and when they leave there has to be one consensus.

“If you get that blend right and connect with the community you can drive something that works.

“What you don’t do is talk about money. As soon as you say you can’t do something because you can’t afford it, you might as well go home.

Around 60 people from communities across Northumberland were present. Picture by Jane Coltman

“Draw up the plan and then work out how to fund it.”